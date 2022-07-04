Delivering an emphatic address in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde narrated his journey to the top post, and how he had lived his life through the teachings of Shiv Sena stalwarts Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. Discussing his historic rebellion, Shinde stated that no one knew where the move would take them, yet so many stood by him to help the Shiv Sena restore its natural alliance with the BJP.

"In the last 15-20 days, all MLAs have supported me, they kept their faith in me. I can not believe that today I am speaking as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in this assembly. We have seen a historic incident in Maharashtra. After the floor test today, have more MLAs, our strength is now at 51. All MLAs are taking the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe forward," said Shinde.

"As my support kept increasing, so many called me and asked where are we going with this and I told them, I don't know. I am ready to get martyred for Shiv Sena. No one knew where we are going, or for how long we will be there, but they supported me. Back in Maharashtra, they started attacking our offices and homes. But I have been inspired by the ideology of Balasaheb from the age of 17," he added.

Recalling an emotional period in his life, Shinde revealed that he joined the Shiv Sena shakha as a young boy inspired by Balasaheb and Anand Dighe and became the Chief Minister despite being younger than several others. "I have never lusted for power, I have worked hard and never turned back. I always remain quiet but when something wrong happens, I don't tolerate it. There were many comments on my father, he struggled and worked hard to bring me here. I have given more time to Shiv Sena than my own family. I lost my two children," he revealed.

Shinde remarked that at a time when he had lost everything, it was Anand Dighe who supported him. "I had lost everything and he would come to my house. Dighe Sahab would tell me, wipe your tears you have to work for others. Balasaheb and he were like gods to me. I would sit till 11 at night in municipal corporation offices and work hard. I worked hard to take Shiv Sena forward. When Dighe died, I was completely lost but I said I will keep working, and not take a break," he revealed.

'We are not traitors': Shinde

In a massive revelation, Eknath Shinde revealed that he was expected to assume the top post in the MVA government, however, it was Ajit Pawar who allegedly opposed it. "We are not traitors. Initially, I was supposed to be made CM in the MVA govt... But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made CM. I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post," he revealed.

Sharing the reason behind his rebellion, he said that the decision had been taken because the question boiled down to the existence of the Shiv Sena MLAs. "We had an alliance with the BJP in the elections. I tried to explain to them 5 times that we should go with the BJP. But we were not successful in convincing them," he said. The leader asserted that even today, the rebels were Shivsainiks and will always be Shivsainiks of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe.