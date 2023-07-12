Eknath Shinde-Ajit Pawar Differences Behind Delay In Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion?

It has been 10 days since Ajit Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) colleagues including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, and four others joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's cabinet. However, the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers is still pending.

In the past week, multiple meetings have been held between Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to discuss the cabinet expansion. Sources in the Maharashtra government have claimed that the tussle between Shinde and Ajit factions over specific portfolios is the reason for delay in cabinet expansion.

Ajit Pawar seeking Finance or Home Ministry?

"Ajit Pawar is seeking either Finance or Home for him, whereas both the berths are with Devendra Fadnavis. Due to this, there is still a state of confusion in the government about who will get what. Although, things will get clearer by tomorrow as there are chances that expansion may take place soon," said a source.

A Congress leader, who recently switched sides to join the Shinde-Fadnavis government, said on the condition of anonymity, "Once you leave home you can't expect home. It's very uncertain who will get what but it's true that Ajit Pawar is looking for Finance or Home Ministry. But it's very difficult to say whether he'll get the desired portfolio or not. Although portfolios are something that only Devendra Fadnavis can decide. But we don't think he'll (Ajit Pawar) get the Home Ministry in the NDA government."

Ajit Pawar's claim for even 'Finance' not in favour

The Shinde faction seems to be 'unhappy' with Ajit Pawar's claim for the Finance Ministry, sources claimed. When Eknath Shinde and his 40 loyalists split the Shiv Sena and broke ranks with Maharashtra Vikas Agahdi (MVA) in June 2022, they strongly opposed Ajit Pawar's handling of the Finance Ministry. The Shinde faction accused Ajit Pawar of weakening the Shiv Sena by withholding funds and favouring NCP leaders.

While denying the charges levelled on Ajit Pawar being biased as the finance minister in the MVA government, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said, "Previously, when we rebelled it was not only because of Ajit Pawar as the main reason was Uddhav Thackeray. Despite him being the CM, we were not getting any funds. Now we have full trust in CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. We don't have any problems with Ajit Pawar as our CM is very competent to take the calls and do justice with his MLAs."