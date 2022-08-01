Eknath Shinde & Devendra Fadnavis Meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Mumbai, Seek Blessings

On August 1, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat at Dadar in Mumbai.

The leaders of Maharashtra held a 50-minute long meeting with Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS office that started at 7.50 pm and ended at 8.40 pm, wherein the head of the RSS handed over books as gifts to the duo.

Hindutva has always been our agenda: Devendra Fadnavis

While speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Devendra Fadnavis, when quizzed about what transpired in the meeting and whether 'Hindutva' was a part of the discussions, said, "We (CM and DCM) had arranged to meet the Sarsanghchalak ( RSS Chief) as we wanted to seek his blessings for the future. He told us to do good work, be honest and work together. Along with that, Hindutva has always been our agenda."

Chief Minister Eknath Shide, who also spoke to the media, added, "I and DCM were at BKC for the MIDC programme, we arrived here together from there. We met RSS Chief after taking charge as CM and DCM. We had no specific reason for the meeting. We have also met him in past, our government is formed on the ideology of Hindutva and we took his blessings for the same. We are taking forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray."