Eknath Shinde & Fadnavis Attend Raj Thackeray's 'Deepotsav'; Bonhomie Sparks Tie-up Buzz

In a significant development, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took part in the Diwali celebrations organised by MNS on Friday. With the bonhomie between Shinde, Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray on display, rumour mills went abuzz about a possible political alliance in the future. Addressing the crowd at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the 'Deepotsav' will continue till November 8, Raj Thackeray thanked Shinde and Fadnavis for accepting his invite on the occasion of Diwali.

Raj Thackeray said, "This is the 10th year of our Deepotsav. We have been celebrating this in the same manner for 10 years but this time it is on a larger scale. May everyone enjoy Diwali and Deepotsav. Wishing you a very happy Diwali". The equation between the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena combine and MNS came into focus recently after the former withdrew its candidate from the Andheri East bypoll after an appeal by Thackeray.

MNS doesn't rule out alliance

MNS chief Raj Thackeray kept the doors open for forming an alliance for the upcoming civic body polls in Thane, Mumbai and other cities. He chaired a crucial meeting of party workers from across Maharashtra on October 11. Speaking to the media after the meeting, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar revealed that Thackeray had exhorted party workers to harbour a positive mindset. The MNS chief also reportedly affirmed that his party can emerge as a viable alternative amid the current political situation in Maharashtra.

Bala Nandgaonkar observed, "This was a very important meeting. This meeting was attended by party workers and office-bearers from cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik. Saheb addressed the party workers. He gave a very positive message to party workers that they should start the preparations for the elections. Because people are tired of the dirt in Maharashtra politics. So, people's expectations of us have increased. So, we should go to the people with a positive mindset".

While the JP Nadda-led party has ruled out an alliance with Raj Thackeray from time to time, an implicit understanding between the BJP-Eknath Shinde camp and MNS might prove to be a potent force in the upcoming polls. The last meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and the MNS supremo took place on July 15 when the latter was recuperating after undergoing hip replacement surgery. Their bonhomie was on display after Raj Thackeray lauded the BJP leader for taking oath as the Deputy CM on the instructions of the party's high command and stressed that it cannot be considered a 'demotion'.