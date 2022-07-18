Eknath Shinde & Fadnavis To Head To Delhi For 2nd Meet With BJP Top Brass On Cabinet

As rumour mills are abuzz that the much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet will take place on July 20, Republic has learnt that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit Delhi on July 18, Monday. Sources told the channel that Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is presently in Nagpur, will join Eknath Shinde in the national capital on July 19, for a second meeting over expansion and portfolios with the Bharatiya Janata Party high command. In the first meeting, the CM and Deputy CM duo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda.

Currently, Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP - both of whom took oath on June 30 - are the only members of the Cabinet. A day prior, i.e., on June 29, Uddhav Thackery had tendered his resigned as the CM, as well as a Member of the Legislative Council of the state. MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde went incommunicado as part of a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters, following which they solidified their numbers in Assam for a week. Though disqualifications were initiated, the Supreme Court ordering a status-quo was sufficient to compel Uddhav Thackeray to resign.

Maharashtra govt 'illegal': Uddhav's dwindling Sena

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena insists the Shinde-Fadnavis government is illegal since the disqualification plea of rebel MLAs is pending before the Supreme Court. Earlier this month, it had also asked the Governor not to administer an oath to any minister as a disqualification plea was yet to be decided by the Apex Court.

Dubbing Shinde and Fadnavis as "Vasu and Sapna", the lead characters of the blockbuster film 'Ek Duje Ke Like", the party in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday said the two-member government is an "unusual" experiment and "political family planning". "...but due to the Supreme Court resorting to a forced vasectomy, they have to face this situation (of not expanding the cabinet)," the editorial said.

"There has been a chief minister and a deputy chief minister in Maharashtra over the last 15 days, but one cannot call this a government," the party said. It said over 40 MLAs were herded between Surat, Guwahati and Goa amid the rebellion, but when they came back to Mumbai, only two (Shinde and Fadnavis) took oath.

On Monday, however, Uddhav Thackeray was dealt a blow as 14 Shiv Sena MPs attended a meeting called by Eknath Shinde virtually.

(With PTI inputs)