Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 45,000 Crore Package To Develop Marathwada Region

To ensure the development of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced a package of Rs 45,000 crore. Revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects worth Rs 14,000 crore were also announced by him for irrigation projects. The announcements were made at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.

Notably, this was the first time in seven years that a state cabinet meeting was held in Marathwada which was once a part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad kingdom. The last such meeting was organised in the region in 2016.

CM Shinde makes major announcement to develop Marathwada

“A package of Rs 45,000 crore will be given for the development of Marathwada. Apart from this, revised administrative sanctions will be given to irrigation projects worth 14 thousand crore rupees for the region. This paves the way for bringing eight lakh hectares of land under irrigation,” CM Shinde said at the press conference. He was accompanied by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with some state ministers.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by some opposition leaders that the CM, his deputies and ministers were put up in five-star hotels for the meeting, Shinde said that they are not true. “All of us are staying in the government guest house,” the Maharashtra CM clarified.

He was responding to Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's accusation on the state government of the expenditure of several crore rupees on the cabinet meeting and rubbing salt on the wounds of people affected by drought-like conditions in Marathwada. Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, also said that while Marathwada was reeling under drought-like conditions, five-star hotels were booked for the chief minister, the two deputy chief ministers, ministers and bureaucrats.