Eknath Shinde Asserts 'many Shiv Sena Leaders In Touch' Amid Rumours Of MPs Dumping Uddhav

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that many leaders of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction are in touch with him. He was reacting to the speculation that 12 out of 18 Sena Lok Sabha MPs are willing to join hands with his camp. Shinde attributed the support for the new government to the rebel MLAs taking forward late Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and allying with BJP once again. Forty out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs are backing the government which has the support of 106 BJP MLAs, MLAs of smaller parties and Independents. Two Sena MPs - Bhawana Gawli and Shrikant Shinde - are a part of his camp.

On Sena MPs joining hands with his camp, Eknath Shinde stressed, "I don't know yet. But many people, I won't say thousands, which include office-bearers, workers and public representatives are in touch with us. People have faith in the state government because of our position on Balasaheb's ideology and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The Deputy CM has handled the affairs of the state successfully as the CM for 5 years. Many people are in touch with us because they have faith that the state government will ensure the all-round development of the state and give justice to the common man."

#BREAKING | Many workers and leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) are in touch with us. They liked our move of joining hands with the BJP: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde makes massive claim



Watch - https://t.co/hnjBmQerY6 pic.twitter.com/qfcpShYAVc — Republic (@republic) July 12, 2022

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray

In a massive setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra not only managed to get its Speaker candidate elected but also proved its majority on the floor of the Assembly. On July 3, BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected with 164 votes whereas the opposition candidate Rajan Salvi got the support of only 107 legislators. A day later, the Shinde government won the vote of confidence with a staggering 164-99 margin with one more Sena legislator crossing over to the treasury benches.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court headed by CJI NV Ramana refused to list the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for hearing. Appearing before the apex court, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal argued for an early hearing citing that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is scheduled to take up the disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday itself. Clarifying that the constitution of a bench will take some time, the bench ordered a status quo on the disqualification proceedings until the apex court rules on the pleas.