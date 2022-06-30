Eknath Shinde Becomes 20th Maharashtra CM: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh & Others Extend Wishes

Senior BJP leaders took to Twitter to congratulate Eknath Shinde who was sworn in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes to Shinde along with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who will now serve as the state's Deputy CM.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji as Deputy Chief Minister", Shah wrote in his tweet. "I am confident that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi Ji this new government will work with a dedicated spirit for the development of Maharashtra and the interests of the people", he added.

Apart from the Home Minister, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the Shinde-Fadnavis duo and offered his best wishes for their forthcoming tenure. "Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde and Shri Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM. Best wishes to them for a successful tenure".

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also congratulated new CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis and extended his best wishes for their government. "Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister and best wishes for a successful tenure to both of them", he wrote in his tweet in Marathi. He also exuded confidence that Maharashtra will touch new heights during this administration and under the leadership of PM Modi.

Eknath Shinde takes charge as Maharashtra CM

At around 7:30 pm today, the Shiv Sena leader took charge as the new CM after breaking away from his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, who resigned on Wednesday, June 29, during a Facebook live address. With Shinde's appointment, Fadnavis has also returned to power, who was the first CM for BJP in Maharashtra and completed his five-year tenure in 2019. While Thackeray was able to form the government in coalition with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the partnership soon collapsed due to ideological differences with Shiv Sena.

Notably, Devendra Fadnavis took over as the Dy CM after speaking to party president JP Nadda. Moments before the swearing-in, he took to Twitter and said, "I will follow the orders of the party as an honest worker. The order of the party that took me to the topmost position, is paramount to me."