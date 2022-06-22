Eknath Shinde Breaks Silence; '40 Shiv Sena MLAs In Guwahati, No Compromise On Hindutva'

Taking a veiled dig at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde insisted that the rebels were taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. Addressing the media for the first time since rebelling against the Sena leadership in the wee hours of Wednesday, Shinde made it clear that the rebel MLAs were still a part of Shiv Sena. However, he affirmed that they would not compromise on Hindutva- a hint that they can part ways with the party if it doesn't leave the alliance with NCP and Congress.

Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology."

He added, "Today, we are taking forward Balasaheb's ideology. And all of you know that Balasaheb has imparted the Hindutva ideology to this country. We will not compromise on Hindutva". After reaching the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Shinde stated, "40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. We want to take forward Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and his position. I don't want to comment or criticise anyone". As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

"A total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde after arriving in Guwahati, Assam

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. At present, Shinde holds the portfolios of Urban Development and PWD (Public Undertakings) in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra. Sources indicated that these leaders are miffed with the Sena and are in touch with BJP. This assumes significance in the wake of several Shiv Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the recently concluded MLC polls.

At noon, the Shiv Sena supremo called a meeting at his residence in Mumbai in which only 19 MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray participated. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again. Early in the morning, nearly 33 Shiv Sena MLAs and 7 Independents left the Le Meridian hotel for Guwahati.