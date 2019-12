Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday, November 28, called Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as 'Historic'. Uddhav Thackeray took an oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, November 28. Uddhav is the eighth non-MLA CM, third from the Shiv Sena party and the first-ever Chief Minister from the Thackeray family.