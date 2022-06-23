Eknath Shinde Camp Calls MLA Kailas Patil's Escape Story 'fabricated'; 'no One Was Forced'

Refuting the kidnapping allegations, Eknath Shinde camp MLA Tanaji Sawant said that all legislators came with Shinde on their own and nobody forced them. He alleged that MLA Kailas Patil is fabricating stories to game sympathy of 'Matoshree'.

"MLA Kailas Patil is trying to gain the sympathy of 'Matoshree' (Uddhav Thackeray) by fabricating stories. He is lying in front of the media. We had arranged for him to return to Mumbai from Surat. Eknath Shinde did not force any MLA to join him," rebel Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant said in a video message.

The Eknath Shinde camp has also denied Nitish Deshmukh's claim that he was forcibly taken to Surat. They also shared a picture of him 'smiling' with the rebel leaders.

Sena MLA shares how he 'escaped' from car on Maha-Guj border

Patil on Thursday claimed that he escaped from a car carrying rebel legislators to Surat and alleged that some of those taken might be wanting to return, but were forced to stay back.

Addressing a press conference, Patil recalled how he walked for a few kilometres near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border and then got a lift on a bike and a truck before reaching 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister, in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The Osamanabad MLA said that after casting his vote in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on June 20, he was called to Eknath Shinde's bungalow in Thane. From there, Patil claimed that he was later taken to Thane mayor's bungalow where cars were exchanged before proceeding further.

"A person from his (Shinde's) staff was with me and we crossed Vasai-Virar (in adjoining Palghar district). I don't know much about the area, but as we passed by the road and reached the (Maharashtra-Gujarat) check post, I realised that I was being taken in a different direction," he said.

"When the cars stopped, the staff member said there was checking going on at the post and told me to take a little walk. I opened the car door and saw there was a huge traffic jam," Patil said.

After getting out of the car, the MLA crossed the lane and got onto the road going towards Mumbai, he said, recalling that he also got drenched in the rain at that time.

"I thought those people would come searching for me. I kept walking between trucks for about one km. I requested a motorbike driver for a lift, but he refused. Later, another person helped me and left me at a hotel, three-four km away from the check post. There, I tried to seek help from some truck drivers and private vehicles going towards Mumbai," he said.

Patil said that MLA Nitin Deshmukh also came back from Surat. "There may be some MLAs who want to return, but are unable to come back due to pressure or other problems," he claimed.