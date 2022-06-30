Eknath Shinde Camp Denies Celebrating Uddhav's Resignation; Counters 'backstabbing' Charge

Addressing a media briefing in Panaji on Thursday, Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar clarified that they didn't celebrate Uddhav Thackeray's resignation. Maintaining that they didn't intend to disrespect Thackeray, he lamented that the Shiv Sena chief had refused to act on their proposal to sever ties with NCP and Congress. Reiterating that these MVA allies were hellbent on finishing Shiv Sena, Kesarkar confirmed that Shinde was en route to Mumbai to discuss the modalities for government formation with BJP.

Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar asserted, "Yesterday, CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned and it was projected that a celebration took place. None of the MLAs with Eknath Shinde celebrated. He was and is still our leader. We are still a part of Shiv Sena. The aim of our activity was not to oust him. We did everything in opposition to our allies and we never meant to disrespect him. We felt sad that we had to indirectly fight with our leader while fighting with Congress and NCP. Our respect for him will remain the same."

Emphasising that the aim of the rebels was not to bargain for portfolios, he opined, "Until now, no discussion has taken place regarding forming the Council of Ministers in Maharashtra. The meeting of our group took place now. Thereafter, our leader Shinde has left for Mumbai and he has not reached Mumbai yet. BJP is a national party. Whatever decision Fadnavis or any other leader takes, they will talk to their party."

Countering Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's charge that the Eknath Shinde camp backstabbed Thackeray, Kesarkar remarked, "Today, Sanjay Raut made a false statement that we backstabbed him. When you broke the alliance and went with NCP and Congress, people could have told that you have backstabbed (BJP) as the people's mandate was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Congress and NCP were defeated in Maharashtra."

Fadnavis & Shinde to stake claim

The collapse of the MVA government has triggered fast-paced developments in Maharashtra with both BJP as well as the rebels holding important meetings. In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV has learnt that Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and other leaders might meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at around 3 pm to stake the claim for government formation. While Fadnavis and Shinde are likely to be sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively on Friday, other Ministers will be sworn in later. The Thane strongman is set to arrive in Mumbai shortly.