Eknath Shinde Camp MLA & Other Leaders Resign From Shiv Sena Posts; Another Blow To Uddhav

The support for ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray dwindled further as rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar and other leaders resigned from their party posts. Having served three terms as a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Dadar-based leader was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2004, 2014 and 2019 from Mahim. In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Sarvankar who was functioning as a Vibhag Pramukh and 8 others serving in roles such as Shakha Pramukh, Upavibhag Pramukh and Shakha coordinator announced their resignation.

In the Sena organizational structure, a number of shakhas make up a Vibhag which is equivalent to a Lok Sabha constituency. Explaining the reason for their decision, they contended that no development work was taking place at the local level despite a Shiv Sena leader occupying the CM post. Observing that their hard work was no longer appreciated owing to the alliance with NCP and Congress, they reiterated their faith in party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Sada Sarvankar and other leaders opined, "In 2019, our party Shiv Sena and BJP fought the elections in an alliance. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance asked for the people's support and got it too. Due to some reasons, you formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi with NCP and Congress. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray got the CM post then. All Shiv Sainiks were delighted at this. We had expected that the works pertaining to Shiv Sainiks and the common man that had been stalled for many years would commence."

"But after coming to power, today we have to say with regret that no development work could take place in our constituency despite making continuous efforts.No one appreciated the work done by Shiv Sainiks. We were hoping that our expectations would be fulfilled by your government. This didn't happen. Realizing that our hard work is of no use, I am tendering resignation from this post. I request you to relieve me from this responsibility. Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray will always remain our God," they added.

Another setback for Uddhav Thackeray

The Supreme Court headed by CJI NV Ramana refused to list the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for hearing on Monday. Appearing before the apex court, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal argued for an early hearing citing that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is scheduled to take up the disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday itself. Clarifying that the constitution of a bench will take some time, the bench ordered a status quo on the disqualification proceedings until the apex court rules on the pleas.