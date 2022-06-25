Last Updated:

Eknath Shinde Camp MLA Says BJP A Natural Ally; 'Fought With Congress-NCP For 30 Years'

Rebel MLA Chiman Rao Patil in a video shared by Eknath Shinde said BJP is their natural partner and that Shiv Sena fought against NCP-Congress for over 30 years

Maharashtra

In a video shared by Eknath Shinde, Rebel MLA Chiman Rao Patil said that BJP is their natural partner and that Shiv Sena fought against NCP and Congress for over 30 years. He considered Hindutva as the 'common factor' between the Shinde-faction and BJP and thus an alliance between the two is natural, citing MVA coalition as 'Ugly', which was cobbled up just to 'gain power'. 

"We have been fighting against the Congress and then with the NCP after its formation for the last 30 years. The coming together of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress just to grab power will set a wrong precedent and example before the future generations. Thus, we have taken a decision to ally with the BJP because they are our natural partner, as 'Hindutva' is our common factor and agenda. Only on the issue of Hindutva can there be a natural alliance between us," said Chiman Rao Patil, MLA from Erandol constituency (Jalgaon district).

'Legal routes being explored for Sena-BJP alliance'  

Eknath Shinde met with a BJP leader from Delhi earlier on June 24, sources informed. Moreover, Republic Media Network has learnt various avenues are being explored for the Shinde-faction and BJP merger. Sources also informed Eknath Shinde had travelled on the night of June 24, 11:30 pm on a chartered plane to Vadodara and came back at 6 am after landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. 

Eknath Shinde had been keen on tying up with the BJP demanding the Shiv Sena should break the alliance with Congress and NCP as it has weakened the party's 'Hindutva' ideology. He said that an alliance with the BJP is the only way to get the colour of Hindutva back in the party.

