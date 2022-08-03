Eknath Shinde Camp MLA Uday Samant's Car Attacked In Pune; CM Vows Strict Action

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, Eknath Shinde camp MLA and former Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant's car was attacked by some people at Katraj Chowk in Pune. This happened when he was passed by the location where Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting a few hours earlier. Samant served as the Minister for Higher and Technical Education in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Visuals showed that the real windshield of Samant's car was damaged. As per sources, the miscreants are believed to be supporters of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Mentioning that the attackers were armed with baseball sticks and stones, Samant urged the police to investigate whether they were following him or Shinde whose convoy had just passed. He affirmed, "I will not get frightened by such incidents. I have spoken to CM Eknath Shinde and told him about the incident. Police will investigate the whole matter".

Commenting on this incident, the Maharashtra CM stated, "This attack is a cowardly act. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. If anyone tries to disturb the law and order, then strict action will be taken. Everyone should maintain peace."

Pune | It's a condemnable incident. Politics in Maharashtra doesn't happen like this. They (attackers) had baseball sticks and stones. CM's convoy was going ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or CM (Eknath Shinde): Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant https://t.co/EdcoO5n9Uv pic.twitter.com/2ohhPDD5ak — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Shiv Sena leader threatens street violence

The attack on Samant comes a day after a leader loyal to the Shiv Sena president exhorted party workers to resort to street violence. Addressing a huge gathering on Monday, the Sena's Hingoli Sampark Pramukh Babanrao Thorat openly called upon aspirants for the district president's post to not let the rebels enter villages. Moreover, he announced that Thackeray would himself felicitate the first person who vandalizes the car of the Eknath Shinde camp leaders. On this occasion, he tore into the rebels for "backstabbing" the Shiv Sena president.