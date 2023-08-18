Eknath Shinde-camp Neta Says MLAs Using 'emotional Blackmail' To Score Ministerial Berths

A Eknath Shinde-faction Shiv Sena MLA has claimed other MLAs are using 'arm-twisting' tactics to gain ministerial posts. Speaking at a political rally in Raigad, MLA Bharatseth Gogawale said arm-twisting and emotional blackmail are being used to score ministerial berths and that he has had to compromise to "protect the government from trouble."

At the rally, Gogawale said he was among nine ministers who were sworn-in with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.He then went on to mention three instances. In the first instance, Gogawale said one of the MLAs claimed that his wife would die by suicide if he doesn't get a ministerial berth, in the second, an MLA apparently threatened Gogawale that if he doesn't get a ministerial berth, "Narayan Rane would finish him off, while a third MLA reportedly threatened Gogawale with resignation immediately after the swearing-in ceremony if he was denied a ministerial berth.

Gogawale further said Uddhav Thackeray never met the Shiv Sena MLAs who lost the Assembly elections and claimed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is denting the Shiv Sena's prospects in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra cabinet of Shinde led Shiv Sena-BJP government was expanded to accomodate the NCP rebel MLAs who joined the government along with Sharad Pawar's nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar had joined the government in the month of July, post which he was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Pawar currently shares the deputy chief minister post along witrh BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.



Further, during cabinet expansion, Pawar was also awarded with finance and planning portfolios, the same office he had in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The cabinet reshuffle happened on July 14, and the NCP has managed to have an edge over the two other partners in the government as far as ministerial posts are concerned.

The NCP leaders got different portfolios; Dilip Walse got Cooperation ministry, Dhananjay Munde got Agriculture, Hasan Mushrif got Medical Education, while Food Supplies and Women and Child Development were given to Chhagan Bhujbal and Aditi Tatkare respectively. Sanjay Bansode has Sports and Youth Welfare as well as Ports. Relief and Rehabilitation rests with Anil Patil and Food and Drug Administration with Dharmaraobaba Atram. While five of this departments earlier rested with the BJP, CM Shinde himself held Relief and Rehabilitation portfolio earlier.