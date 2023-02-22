Eknath Shinde Camp Real Shiv Sena, Party Was Made Un-democratic: Balasaheb's Grandson

Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson and Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar Thackeray on Wednesday came out in support of the Eknath Shinde, stating that the Maharashtra Chief Minister's faction represents the real Shiv Sena and hoped that the people of state will support him (the CM). After the Supreme Court's decision to not put a stay on the Election Commission of India (EC) decision of allotting the Shiv Sena symbol of bow and arrow to the Shinde camp, Republic TV spoke to Nihar Thackeray who voiced his support for the Maharashtra CM.

While refusing to stay the EC order, the apex court gave the Shinde faction and the EC two weeks time to respond to Uddhav's plea. The apex court, meanwhile, allowed the Uddhav faction to retain its name Shiv Sena (UBT) and the flaming torch symbol. "We welcome the decision by the honourable Supreme Court," Nihar told Republic TV.

'Shiv Sena was made un-democratic': Balasaheb's grandson

The grandson of Balasaheb said that it is up to the people of Maharashtra who will decide who wins the Shiv Sena row. "I am sure when the time comes people will stand by the leadership of Shri Eknath Ji Shinde. And as far the (SC) order is concerned, we know that no stay has been granted so clearly today the party under the leadership of Shri Eknath Ji Shinde is the real Shiv Sena and henceforth the situation will stay the same", Nihar said. He also exuded confidence that "there will be no changes made to the orders of the EC" after "hearing the parties at length."

When asked about his views on the EC's statement that no one should treat a party as their personal asset, Nihar said that "a political party is a democratic setup" but it was made un-democratic after the passing away of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"It (party) should be ran in a democractic manner. In 1999, when the consititution was changed by my grandfather, a lot of aspects were made democratic, a lot of election angles were brought in and this was later on changed much after him leaving us and it was made into a un-democratic setup," he told Republic TV.

"A lot of these aspects were shown to the Election Commission, it will be argued before the Supreme Court and I believe it is very important that no matter the ideology, every party should be democratic...and everyone's opinions should be taken into consideration," he added.