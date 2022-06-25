Eknath Shinde Camp Says 'NCP & Cong Hijacked Shiv Sena, Not Us'; Will Seek Own Recognition

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who has been appointed as spokesperson by the Eknath Shinde camp, denied claims that the rebels have 'hijacked' the Shiv Sena. He said that if anyone has hijacked that party then it's the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

"We are Shiv Sena people only. If anyone, it is the Nationalist Congress Party and then Congress, that has hijacked the party," Kesarkar said while speaking to media.

He remarked that Bharatiya Janata Party is carrying forward the ideology of Hindutva. "That's why they (Shiv Sena) should go with them, and not with NCP and Congress."

'Not quit Shiv Sena, just a separate group'

The Sawantwadi MLA stated that the rebels have not yet quit Shiv Sena and are just a separate group. He reiterated that their camp possesses two-thirds majority and Eknath Shinde is their leader.

"We are with Shiv Sena only...No one can say Shiv Sena is over, we still feel that Uddhav Ji will listen to us. We have not quit Shiv Sena and possess a two-thirds majority," Kesarkar said, stating that Eknath Shinde remains the leader of the Sena legislature group.

He added, "There's no need to merge, our faction will be given different recognition and we aren't merging with any other party."

He said that if their faction doesn't get recognition then they will go to court and prove their existence and numbers. "We have numbers, but we respect CM Uddhav Thackeray, we won't speak against him. We must follow the path on which we fought Assembly elections."

Moreover, Kesarkar said that rebels had told Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray that they want to follow the Hindutva path of Balasaheb Thackeray. "It depends on him now," he said.

His statement comes after Uddhav's Sena National Executive meeting in which six resolutions were passed, including strict action against rebels. Uddhav camp also wrote to Election Commission that no one has the right to use the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena.