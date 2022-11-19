Eknath Shinde Camp Stages Protest Against Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks On Veer Savarkar

On Saturday, November 19, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction staged a massive protest in Mumbai against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his insulting remarks on late Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar 'Veer' Savarkar.

#BREAKING | Eknath Shinde faction stages protests in Mumbai over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/Z1OvMAFAdI pic.twitter.com/atJzd047x6 — Republic (@republic) November 19, 2022

Eknath Shinde faction protests against Rahul Gandhi's insulting remark on Veer Savarkar

A massive controversy erupted after Wayanad MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Veer Savarkar of betraying leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before Independence. On Friday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction staged protests in various districts of Mumbai over Rahul Gandhi's derogatory remarks on Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar.

Speaking to media persons, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction leader Rahul Shewale said, “People of the state will not tolerate any insult directed at the Hindutva ideologue. We are protesting against Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra as he has been insulting India's freedom hero Veer Savarkar.”

Further, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “We seek an apology from Rahul Gandhi. This is not an insult to Veer Savarkar but an insult to the people of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government has condemned Rahul Gandhi’s statement. We are proud of Savarkar. It is very said that Rahul Gandhi has been time and again insulting Veer Savarkar and politicizing the issue.”

#BREAKING | Protests erupt in Mumbai over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India's freedom hero Veer Savarkar. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/Z1OvMAFAdI pic.twitter.com/mPAV6LPnlb — Republic (@republic) November 19, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar

"Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said, 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the media in Maharashtra's Akola.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi earlier on Tuesday called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).