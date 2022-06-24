Eknath Shinde Camp To Move Resolution Against Dy Speaker Amid Talks Of Suspension: Sources

After independent MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, objecting to the proposed suspension of rebel MLAs, the Shinde camp has now decided to move a resolution against the Dy Speaker, sources told Republic.

Earlier, two independent MLAs wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, asking him not to initiate action against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. Citing provisions under the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, they stated that members must be given 7-days' time to submit a reply to the petition for disqualification.

The letter was sent by MLAs Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Santosh Agarwal, shortly after Shiv Sena approached the Deputy Speaker seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde. In their letter, the independent legislators also noted Narhari Zirwal's "inability" to disqualify MLAs, since a motion for his own removal is pending.

This comes after the Dy speaker claimed to have found 'forged signatures' of Shiv Sena rebel MLAs in the letter given to him on June 23 by Eknath Shinde. As per sources, Shinde's letter is currently under scrutiny. On Thursday, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining the Shiv Sena Minister as the Legislative Party leader after he was replaced with Ajay Choudhari by the Deputy Speaker.

With the support of 2/3rd Shiv Sena MLAs in the assembly, Eknath Shinde had sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker and Election Commission of India stating that his camp has the majority of Shiv Sena's legislators.

Shinde camp's majority

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic that the Eknath Shinde camp now has over 45 MLAs, including both Shiv Sena & Independents. The rebel MLAs on Friday welcomed Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande, who was with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp until Thursday. This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources.