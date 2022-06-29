In a big development pertaining to the political situation in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde will fly to Goa on June 29 and from there they will head to Mumbai on June 30 ahead of the floor test.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat announced that the group led by Eknath Shinde will fly to Goa today (June 29) by 01:00 PM. As per the sources, about 71 rooms have been booked at the Taj convention hotel in the state of Goa.

#BREAKING on #UddhavFloorTest | We are going to Goa today, will go to Mumbai tomorrow. All 173 MLAs will vote tomorrow in the Maharashtra Floor test: Sanjay Shirsat, Eknath Shinde camp MLA confirms to Republic



"Today by 01:00 PM we will be flying to Goa and in the (next) morning we will leave for Mumbai," Sanjay Shirsat told Republic. Confirming the information about Goa's visit, Shirsat said that they will have about 173 MLAs support in the floor test. "We have the support of a minimum of 173 votes. We will take forward the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray and will move forward with the Hindutva ideology," he said. On Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister candidate, the rebel MLA said the decision will be taken after the discussion between Fadnavis and Shinde.

The member of the rebel Shiv Sena group claimed that they have 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and 11 independent MLAs with them. On Uddhav Thackeray's camp claiming that many MLAs from the Shinde's camp are in touch with them, Sanjay Shirsat rebutted the claims and said "all of them are lying."

Floor test on June 30

Notably, this development comes following the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, asking him to convene a floor test.

The former Chief Minister submitted a letter to Koshyari, urging him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly. Fadnavis claimed that the ruling MVA coalition seemed to be in the minority as a majority of the Sena MLAs are "on the verge of ending the alliance. Soon after this, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test to be conducted on June 30.

Meanwhile crying foul over the Governor's floor test directive, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "The Governor was waiting for this moment only. SC has said you can come to court. This is unlawful and Governor is disobeying laws". He also mentioned that the MVA will move the Supreme Court against the floor test directive. As per sources, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rajeev Dhawan and Devdutt Kamat will reach the SC and mention the matter before the apex court at 10.30 am.