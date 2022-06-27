In a massive development, the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp has withdrawn its support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The move was mentioned in the petition before the Supreme Court filed to challenge the disqualification proceedings and the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Legislative Party leader of the Shiv Sena.

In para 38 of the petition, the Shinde camp writes, "The government in the State of Maharashtra, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support this bringing it below the majority in the house. However, the MVA government continues to misuse the office of the Deputy Speaker to ensure that they remain in power by whatever means necessary."

While no formal communication in this regard has come to the fore yet, it implies that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government will collapse if the SC imposes a stay on the disqualification proceedings against the 16 rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, despite the flock of Sena MLAs in Guwahati, senior advocate Ravi Shankar Jandhyala opined that Eknath Shinde's camp doesn't have a case against his client and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zarwal. Jandhyala rejected the contention that the rebels constitute 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party, citing that a majority is determined by the entire rank and file of the party.

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On July 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of July 22.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, the strength of the rebel camp swelled to 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independents. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane and Anil Babar.

While they were asked to respond to the disqualification notice by 5 pm today, Shinde and the 15 other rebel MLAs facing disqualification, filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court. They have sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings citing the pendency of a resolution seeking the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Moreover, Shinde has also challenged the approval of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader.