Eknath Shinde Clears Air On Delhi Visit; Asserts 'all 18 Shiv Sena LS MPs Will Meet Me'

Akhil Oka
After landing in Delhi late on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exuded confidence that all 18 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs will meet him on July 20. This assumes significance amid rumours that at least 12 Sena parliamentarians joined a virtual meeting chaired by Shinde at a Mumbai hotel. When asked by the media whether these MPs would approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate group, he commented, "I don't know about this as of now. I have just come here, will tell you tomorrow after I get the information". 

Eknath Shinde remarked, "As of now, the MPs haven't met me. They will definitely meet me tomorrow. Why 12? We have 18 MPs. All of them will meet me. Right now, I held discussions with lawyers regarding OBC reservations. It is very important for the OBC community. The state government is committed to providing justice to the OBC community. I have come here for this issue." 

Speaking to reporters about the pleas pending in the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra CM opined, "We have full faith in the judiciary because the majority has importance in a democracy. We have followed all rules as per the law and Constitution". While speculation was rife that he is set to meet PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today regarding Cabinet expansion, Shinde clarified, "As of now, nothing like this has been decided". 

SC to hear Shiv Sena's petitions on July 20

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana refused to list the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for hearing on July 11. Clarifying that the constitution of a bench will take some time, the bench ordered a status quo on the disqualification proceedings until the apex court rules on the pleas. A three-judge bench comprising the CJI, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli will hear the aforesaid petitions on Wednesday, July 20. 

Here are the pleas likely to come up for hearing: 

  • Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs challenged disqualification proceedings initiated against them and Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader with Ajay Choudhari
  • A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu filed an interlocutory application seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them
  • Minutes before the vote of confidence on July 4, the Thackeray camp challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and replace Prabhu as the Chief Whip with Bharat Gogawale
  • On July 8, the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenged the decision of Koshyari to invite Shinde to form the government citing that he and the rebels are liable to be disqualified as they haven't merged with any other party. They also urged the SC to quash the Speaker's election and vote of confidence which was conducted on July 3 and 4 respectively
