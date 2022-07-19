Eknath Shinde Clears Air On Delhi Visit; Asserts 'all 18 Shiv Sena LS MPs Will Meet Me'

After landing in Delhi late on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exuded confidence that all 18 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs will meet him on July 20. This assumes significance amid rumours that at least 12 Sena parliamentarians joined a virtual meeting chaired by Shinde at a Mumbai hotel. When asked by the media whether these MPs would approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate group, he commented, "I don't know about this as of now. I have just come here, will tell you tomorrow after I get the information".

Eknath Shinde remarked, "As of now, the MPs haven't met me. They will definitely meet me tomorrow. Why 12? We have 18 MPs. All of them will meet me. Right now, I held discussions with lawyers regarding OBC reservations. It is very important for the OBC community. The state government is committed to providing justice to the OBC community. I have come here for this issue."

Speaking to reporters about the pleas pending in the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra CM opined, "We have full faith in the judiciary because the majority has importance in a democracy. We have followed all rules as per the law and Constitution". While speculation was rife that he is set to meet PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today regarding Cabinet expansion, Shinde clarified, "As of now, nothing like this has been decided".

Delhi | Shiv Sena MPs will meet us. We have 18 MPs, not just 12: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on virtual meeting with Shiv Sena MPs pic.twitter.com/KzmTziVIAr — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

SC to hear Shiv Sena's petitions on July 20

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana refused to list the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for hearing on July 11. Clarifying that the constitution of a bench will take some time, the bench ordered a status quo on the disqualification proceedings until the apex court rules on the pleas. A three-judge bench comprising the CJI, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli will hear the aforesaid petitions on Wednesday, July 20.

Here are the pleas likely to come up for hearing: