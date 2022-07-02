In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde denied that the rebellion in Shiv Sena was planned well in advance. According to Shinde, a majority of the Sena legislators and Independents had to take this step as their existence was in jeopardy. To buttress his point, he claimed that MVA allies NCP and Congress ensured that paltry funds were allocated for development works in the constituencies of the Sena legislators. Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde insisted that the rebels had tried their best to address such problems internally but ultimately failed.

Responding to a question on whether the Sena MLAs had planned the rebellion one and a half years ago, Eknath Shinde remarked, "This is not true. We tried our best. The 50 legislators also tried because their existence was in danger. Because our alliance partners were perpetrating injustice in their constituencies. They also tried to be heard and seek correction. I tried. But we had to take this step as we weren't successful."

The Maharashtra CM elaborated, "This is not about today. A legislator tries to ensure that development works happen in the constituency and the people who want development get justice. But if he is unsuccessful in that, his existence is in danger. The reason why these 50 MLAs take such a step should be ascertained. Introspection is required."

Big political twist in Maharashtra

In a massive political twist after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday. Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government was instrumental in its downfall as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. After reaching Mumbai in the afternoon from Goa, he went straight to the residence of Devendra Fadnavis who was tipped to be the CM and they left for the Raj Bhavan together.

After formally staking a claim to form the new government, Devendra Fadnavis told the media in a briefing that BJP has decided to back Shinde as the CM. Moreover, he clarified that he will stay out of the government. Making a U-turn later, he agreed to become the Deputy CM after the BJP leadership issued a directive. Amid buzz that this was a demotion for him, he stressed, "As an authentic worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party that brought me to the highest position is paramount to me".