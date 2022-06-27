Eknath Shinde Dials Raj Thackeray, Discusses Political Situation As MVA Stares At Collapse

In a major political development amid the ongoing crisis in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS supremo Raj Thackeray. The latter was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on June 25 after undergoing hip replacement surgery. As per sources, Shinde called Thackeray twice, once when he was in the hospital and second when he reached home. The Thane strongman not only inquired about the MNS chief's health but also discussed the ongoing political situation, sources revealed.

While Raj Thackeray has refrained from commenting on the rebellion in Shiv Sena that has affected the stability of the MVA government led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, his party members have taken a dig at the party. For instance, on the day when some Sena MLAs reached a 5-star hotel in Surat, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande commented, "Is June 21 the most important day in the year or the last day in Varsha (CM's official residence)"? Once touted as the political heir of Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj Thackeray quit as a primary member of the Sena in December 2005 and formed MNS a few months later.

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On July 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of July 22.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, the strength of the rebel camp swelled to 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 Independents. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane and Anil Babar.

While they were asked to respond to the disqualification notice by 5 pm today, Shinde and the 15 other rebel MLAs facing disqualification, filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court. They have sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings citing the pendency of a resolution seeking the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Moreover, Shinde has also challenged the approval of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader.