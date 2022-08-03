In a key development, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena filed a rejoinder affidavit in the Supreme Court rubbishing the contentions raised by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena general secretary Subhash Desai contended that all events including the calling of the floor test, Thackeray's resignation and Shinde becoming the CM were the "fruits of a poisonous tree", the seeds of which were sown by the rebels. He averred that the rebel camp's plea before the Election Commission staking claim to the Shiv Sena symbol was a manifestation of their anti-party activities.

Desai also claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led group had cooked up a cock-and-bull story as to how they were taken aback by the decision of Uddhav Thackeray to break ties with BJP and form a government with NCP and Congress. He stressed, "The natural ally that they speak of used the Shiv Sena only for their own vested political interests. The so-called natural ally never accorded equal treatment to the Shiv Sena and always regarded the latter as a second-grade partner". On the other hand, he pointed out that the MVA gave the party its due share by letting it lead the government.

Hitting out at the rebels, Subhash Desai opined, "Several of the delinquent MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, were Cabinet Ministers in the said Government and others held powerful government positions elsewhere as well. Since the day the MVA Government came into power, these delinquent MLAs have always benefited from it. Never have they once complained that there is any disgruntlement amongst the party workers or the voters of their constituencies". Thereafter, he urged the SC to disqualify the rebels and declare Shinde's appointment as the CM "illegal".

Eknath Shinde seeks dismissal of pleas

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde sought the dismissal of the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp on the ground that they are bereft of any merit. According to him, accepting the legal position put forth by Subhash Desai and Sunil Prabhu would result in a "minority tyranny" in a House, allow an anti-democratic and illegal government to continue in office and pave way for a CM who has lost the confidence of his own party to retain his post. The SC bench headed by CJI NV Ramana will hear the case later today.

Shinde argued, "Any decision taken democratically and approved by a thumping majority of a Legislature Party is not to be interfered with by Courts. The Petitioner, through the present Petitions, is trying to challenge the democratic decisions taken by the members of a democratic party out of their own free will. 26. The thumping majority in favour of Answering Respondent itself shows that his candidature as the Chief Minister has been supported by his own party."