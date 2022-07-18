Eknath Shinde Dismisses Uddhav's Shiv Sena National Executive & Appoints His Own

In a big development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed Shiv Sena president and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Executive Committee in a meeting held in Trident Hotel on Monday. Sources have revealed that Shinde has appointed a new National Executive Committee for the Shiv Sena and has elected senior party MLA Deepak Kesarkar as the chief spokesperson.

Ramdas Kadam, who resigned as a Shiv Sena leader today along with Anandrao Adsul, have been appointed as the leaders of the National Executive Committee. Moreover, Yashwant Jadhav, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sharad Ponkshe, Tanaji Sawant, Vijay Nahate, Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil have been appointed as the Deputy leaders. Republic has also learned that several leaders urged Shinde to take up the post of the party chief, but he refused to replace incumbent head, Uddhav Thackeray.

The move comes as a clear message of who the 'real Shiv Sena' is. Earlier in the day, 14 Shiv Sena MPs who are said to be in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, joined his meeting at the Trident Mumbai hotel virtually after voting in the Presidential polls.

Uddhav Thackeray also had to cave to the demand of MPs who asked to back NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu last week. Since then, there has been talk that more Sena MPs are contemplating joining the Eknath Shinde camp. Sources claimed that the Shiv Sena cadre is reportedly against Uddhav Thackeray's decision to project his son Aaditya Thackeray as the new face of the party, a move which has led to an even bigger revolt within his faction.

Exodus in Shiv Sena

An exodus has been occurring within the Shiv Sena, triggered in the aftermath of the fall of the MVA government. Notably, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has claimed that many senior leaders from the Uddhav faction are in touch with the Shinde camp to join them.

"Many people, I won't say thousands, which include office-bearers, workers, and public representatives are in touch with us. People have faith in the state government because of our position on Balasaheb's ideology and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance," Shinde said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 20 a batch of pleas pertaining to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.