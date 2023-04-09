Maha CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis Visit Premises Of Newly Constructed Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Quick links:
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with fellow Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs embarked on a two-day Ayodhya visit on Sunday, April 9. This is the first time he is visiting the holy city after becoming CM.
Shinde arrived at the Lucknow airport accompanied by 5,000 party workers on Sunday. Shiv Sainiks tagged along with Shinde and half of them traveled from Mumbai in two trains booked entirely for them.
Shinde and the Shiv Sainiks were welcomed by Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh at Lucknow airport with a bouquet of flowers.
He was later seen having tea with the Water Resources Minister of Uttar Pradesh after his arrival in Lucknow.
Shinde's posters have been put up across Ayodhya welcoming the Maharashtra CM. He will perform 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu River and visit the ongoing construction site of Ram Mandir.
Before leaving for Ayodhya, CM Shinde addressed the media said, "Lord Rama's blessings are with us and that is why we have got the symbol of bow and arrow."
Shinde will also meet his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath today. The Ayodhya visit holds immense importance for Shinde as he cements his ownership over the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offer prayers at Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
While addressing a rally, CM Shinde said, "It was Balasaheb and millions of Ram devotees' dream to build a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya... PM Modi has made this dream come true".
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde , DyCM Devendra Fadnavis aling with Shiv Sainiks visited the premises of the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya
