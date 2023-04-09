Last Updated:

Maha CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis Visit Premises Of Newly Constructed Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde accompanied by thousands of Shiv Sainiks has begun his two-day visit to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Astha Singh
Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with fellow Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs embarked on a two-day Ayodhya visit on Sunday, April 9. This is the first time he is visiting the holy city after becoming CM.

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
Shinde arrived at the Lucknow airport accompanied by 5,000 party workers on Sunday. Shiv Sainiks tagged along with Shinde and half of them traveled from Mumbai in two trains booked entirely for them.

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
Shinde and the Shiv Sainiks were welcomed by Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh at Lucknow airport with a bouquet of flowers. 

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
He was later seen having tea with the Water Resources Minister of Uttar Pradesh after his arrival in Lucknow.

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh's family also gifted CM Shinde the idols of Lord Rama. 

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
Shinde's posters have been put up across Ayodhya welcoming the Maharashtra CM. He will perform 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu River and visit the ongoing construction site of Ram Mandir.

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
Before leaving for Ayodhya, CM Shinde addressed the media said, "Lord Rama's blessings are with us and that is why we have got the symbol of bow and arrow."

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
Shinde will also meet his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath today. The Ayodhya visit holds immense importance for Shinde as he cements his ownership over the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offer prayers at Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
While addressing a rally, CM Shinde said, "It was Balasaheb and millions of Ram devotees' dream to build a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya... PM Modi has made this dream come true".

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde , DyCM Devendra Fadnavis aling with Shiv Sainiks visited the premises of the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya

Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit
CM Shinde informed that he inspected the ongoing work of Ram temple and learned its architectural features.

