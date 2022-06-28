In a big confirmation, rebel MLA Sada Sarvankar told Republic TV that an alliance between the Eknath Shinde camp and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had been stiched and the rebel Shiv Sena Minister is expected to meet the Maharashtra Governor soon. Eknath Shinde will be flying out of Guwahati with a letter demanding a floor test, Sarvankar told Republic. A floor test is likely this week itself, he said.

"He may give the letter for the floor test to the governor. We have been told he is going, Delhi or Mumbai, we don't know. He will meet him (Governor Bhagat Koshyari). I think in this week only, the floor test should happen," Sada Sarvankar told Republic.

On being asked if the rebel MLAs will topple the MVA government and stitch an alliance with the BJP he said, "We had been demanding for an alliance with the BJP only to Uddhav Thackeray. We don't want to go with the NCP or Congress, they tried to finish our party. That was our demand."

'Will go to Mumbai soon': Shinde

Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati's Radisson Blu Hotel, Shinde confirmed his visit to Mumbai. He also challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's numbers and said that he had the support of at least 50 MLAs. Republic has learned that the movement of the Shinde camp is expected within the next few days. Shinde and the rebel MLAs will leave Guwahati on Thursday morning, sources claim.

Republic has received another exclusive scoop that Independent MLAs are also likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari very soon. This comes in the wake of the Eknath Shinde camp telling the Supreme Court that 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government thereby reducing it to a minority.

At present, there are at least 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in the rebel camp. With the support of the BJP, the brigade can easily topple the Uddhav Thackeray government.

SC puts disqualification of rebels on hold

The development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to put the disqualification of the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on hold till July 12, which has granted the Shidne camp enough time to strategize. The direction came after the vacation bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala admitted rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde's plea, challenging the disqualification proceedings against his camp and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Legislative Party leader. The time for rebel MLAs to respond to Deputy Speaker's notice has been extended till July 12, 5.30 PM and the top court has asked the Maharashtra government to protect the life and properties of all 39 MLAs and their families.