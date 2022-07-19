Eknath Shinde Expels Yuva Sena Secretary In Fresh Jolt To Uddhav Camp; Appoints New Leader

In added trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expelled Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai and appointed a leader from his own faction to the post. Sardesai, who manages Shiv Sena's IT cell and key appointments, is the cousin of former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The move to replace the Uddhav loyalist as the head of Shiv Sena's youth wing comes amid a major revamp in the party by CM Shinde. On Monday, the rebel leader dismissed Sena's National Executive Committee and constituted his own, by appointing Ramdas Kadam and Anandrao Adsul as its leaders.

Besides them, Yashwant Jadhav, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sharad Ponkshe, Tanaji Sawant, Vijay Nahate, Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil were appointed as the Deputy leaders of the new National Executive Committee.

Last week, a youth Sena leader from the Uddhav camp, Vikas Gogawale joined the Eknath Shinde faction. Vikas was seen at the Chief Minister's residence on July 13, where he formally extended his support to the Shinde camp on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

He also claimed that more than 50 office bearers of Yuva Sena would be jumping ship. Vikas is the son of Bharat Gogawale, who is the chief whip from the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena Parliamentary party stares at split

Meanwhile, a division in Shiv Sena's parliamentary party has become inevitable with several MPs writing a petition to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognize them as a separate group.

A Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member claimed that at least 12 of the 18 Shiv Sena members will meet Birla to submit a formal letter to recognise it as a separate group.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who is in Delhi is likely to meet the breakaway faction of Lok Sabha members.