In another setback for Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction received a nod to hold the Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground in Mumbai. The Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park is a major event in the annual calendar of Shiv Sena where the party leader lays bare his thoughts on key political developments in the presence of the cadre. While both factions' original choice remains Shivaji Park, they had also filed an application seeking permission to host the Dussehra rally at the BKC ground.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant demanded that the Thackeray camp should also be allowed to use Shivaji Park as per the first-come, first-served formula applied by the MMRDA while granting permission to the Shinde faction. He said, "I have received the information that the MMRDA has given permission to their camp. And it was said that they filed the application first. If this is the case, Shiv Sena filed the application for Shiv Tirth first. That's why we should get permission. This filthy politics should be stopped. From Shiv Sena's formation till last year, every Dussehra rally has been held at Shiv Tirth".

As of now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to take a call on the applications to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. While the BMC has been ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for nearly three decades, it is currently being run by Administrator Iqbal Chahal after the expiry of the term of the civic body. The faceoff over the Dussehra rally assumes significance in the run-up to the BMC polls where both Shiv Sena factions are seeking to prove their strength.

Tussle between Shiv Sena factions

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM.