Eknath Shinde Faction Is Real Shiv Sena, Says EC; Gets 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol

In a massive development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, February 17, ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

Both Sena factions (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Thackeray last year.

The EC observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It said that Sena's constitution, amended in 2018, was not on record of the poll panel.

"The Constitution of SS amended in 2018 is not given to ECI. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by the Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," ECI said.

The poll agency observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by EC in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.

In a 78-page order, the Commission allowed the Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.

The Commission said MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 percent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.