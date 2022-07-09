Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis Meet Amit Shah In Delhi; Hold Talks On New Maharashtra Government

Ahead of the crucial Supreme Court hearing over a petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Delhi. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction filed the plea to oppose the Maharashtra Governor’s June 30 decision to invite rebel Sena MLAs backed by the BJP to form a government in the state. The petition will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 11.

The two reached the national capital late on Friday evening following which they headed to meet Shah. Notably, the meeting comes at a time when there has been a lot of buzz over the expansion of the council of ministers after the formation of Shinde's government earlier this week.

As per the latest updates, the leaders held discussions over the government formation followed by several other issues. Tweeting about the same, Amit Shah shared pictures from the meeting and wrote, "Met the newly appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Ji and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Ji of Maharashtra and conveyed best wishes. I am sure that under the guidance of Shri Narendra Modi Ji, both of you will take Maharashtra to new heights of development by serving the people with full devotion."

Meanwhile, both the Maharashtra ministers also took to their Twitter handles and shared pictures of the meeting. Shinde will remain present in Delhi on Saturday to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP national president JP Nadda. While his meeting with PM Modi will take place in the evening, he will meet the President in the morning.

Maharashtra government formation

As Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy chief minister, the rest of the ministers are yet to be sworn in. This had led to quite a buzz in the camp as sources suggest that several rebel leaders from Shinde's camp can be appointed as ministers.

On the other hand, as the new government is soon to be formed, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has filed a petition seeking disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction.

Over the past weeks, Maharashtra's political landscape remained on the edge with Shinde rebelling against the MVA government causing Shiv Sena chief Thackeray to resign as CM. Shinde was appointed as the new CM who also won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin, proving his government’s majority and cementing his position as chief minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena.

Image: Twitter/@Amit Shah