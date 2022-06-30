In a noteworthy development, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been granted 'Z' category security ahead of his return to Mumbai. Accompanied by senior leader Deepak Kesarkar, Eknath Shinde left the Taj Convention hotel in Goa on Thursday morning and is expected to land in the city by 3 PM.

A meeting is likely to take place between Shinde and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Taj President Hotel in Mumbai. Decks are clear for BJP to form the next government in the state with the support of Shiv Sena's rebel faction.

Fadnavis, Shinde to stake claim for govt formation today?

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV has learned that Fadnavis and Shinde will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake a claim for government formation. Moreover, on July 1, the two leaders will take oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively, sources revealed. Other Ministers will be sworn in later.

Speaking to the media, while heading to the airport in Panaji, Shinde revealed, "Rest of the (rebel) MLAs are still here in Goa but I am going to Mumbai today".

Earlier today, Shinde announced that discussions with BJP on ministerial posts in the new Maharashtra government will take place soon. Taking to Twitter, the Thane leader asserted that his focus would remain on the overall development of Maharashtra following the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

The rebellion by Eknath Shinde and the 50 dissident MLAs in his support caused political turmoil in the ruling Shiv Sena and the ultimate collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

After eight days of tussle, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday evening when the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test.