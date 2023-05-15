Eknath Shinde Govt Not At Risk, Seeking His Resignation Useless: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, said the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra is not at risk. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said even if 16 MLAs are disqualified, the Shinde and Fadnavis-led government will not fall. "There is no threat to the government," he said. Earlier, Ajit Pawar had said that there was no rationale in demanding the resignation of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra Chief Minister because "we know he will not resign even in his dreams." "There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people," Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar's comment comes after the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that found that the erstwhile Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was "not justified" in calling for a floor test at the request of the Eknath Shinde faction because he lacked sufficient factual evidence to determine the then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had lost confidence in the House.

Uddhav vs Shinde again in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court ruling led the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to say the Shinde administration ought to step down for moral reasons. The Eknath Shinde-led government is "illegal and against the Constitution."

On Thursday, Chief Minister Shinde said that previous Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari acted in accordance with the conditions at the time.

"I won't talk about what Supreme Court said about the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, but I would say that he acted as per the situation at the time," he said at a press briefing.

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, described the verdict of apex court as "victory of democracy and the democratic process".

"This is a victory for democracy and the democratic process. We are satisfied with the verdict given by the Supreme Court," Fadnavis stated.