Eknath Shinde Govt Restores Direct Election Of Sarpanch, Overturns Uddhav-era Decision

In a decision that will impact politics at the grassroots level, the Eknath Shinde-led government restored the direct election for the Sarpanch's post on Thursday. A Fadnavis-era move, the direct election model was scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in January 2020.

Addressing a press conference alongside the Maharashtra CM after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis explained that the demand of the Maharashtra State Sarpanch Parishad and other stakeholders had been taken into consideration. Meanwhile, a direct election will also be held for the post of president in Municipal Councils.

Laying bare the rationale for the Cabinet decision, Fadnavis remarked, "In all big states, the Sarpanch is elected directly. Second, the Maharashtra State Sarpanch Parishad comprising 50,000 members belonging to all political parties held a convention. All Sarpanchs unanimously held that there should be a direct election. If an indirect election takes place, the deserving candidate is left in the lurch despite winning owing to money power. Members of the Sarpanch Association met me, the honourable CM and other public representatives. Some public representatives sent letters as well."

He added, "The essence of the 73rd amendment was that we should hold direct elections. The essence of the 74th amendment was that we should hold direct elections in cities. This decision was taken after considering all this."

MVA's angst with the direct election model

Originally, the system of direct election for the Sarpanch’s post was introduced in 2006 during the Congress-NCP regime. However, this led to a situation where the Sarpanch was from one party and the elected members belonged to a different party altogether. As development suffered in the process due to a clash of interests, the direct election system was scrapped. The situation changed dramatically after the BJP-Shiv Sena government came to power in 2014.

First, it revived the system of direct elections to the post of president in Municipal Councils. This was followed by the decision to allow the Sarpanch to be directly elected. Subsequently, there was growing unease in the NCP and Congress as they were slowly losing power in the Gram Panchayats to BJP. The MVA's move to scrap the direct election model drew flak from more than 9,000 Gram Panchayats.