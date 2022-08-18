Eknath Shinde Govt To Give CBI General Consent Withdrawn By Maharashtra In 2020: Sources

Approximately two years after the Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Republic Media Network learnt that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will reverse the decision. Sources told the channel that the decision of reversal is most likely to be taken in the next cabinet meeting.

Former Maharashtra government withdrew general consent to CBI

The CBI is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Section (6) of the DSPE Act that states, "Nothing contained in Section 5 shall be deemed to enable any member of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers and jurisdiction in any area in a state, not being a Union territory or railway area, without the consent of the Government of that State."

While general consent is normally given by all states to facilitate the CBI's conduct of a seamless investigation into cases in the concerned state, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh had withdrawn it. On October 20, 2020, Maharashtra, through a notification had also withdrawn the consent. The notification read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Government of Maharashtra hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment."

The former Uddhav Thackeray-led government's move assumed significance as back then, there had been calls to hand over the probe into the TRP manipulation scam by Mumbai Police to the central agency. Before that, the case of the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, being probed by the Mumbai police, was transferred to the CBI.

Aftermath

Because of the said move, the government got the authority to decide on giving permission on a case-to-case basis. This led to a delay in the investigation of many cases, for example, those that were linked to fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi and others involved in the IFCI bank fraud case. The complaint was filed by the IFCI assistant general manager (law) with the CBI on November 24, 2020. Since the Maharashtra government has withdrawn "general consent" for CBI to probe the case in the state, a request was given on December 16, 2020. However, the consent was only given after 13 months, i.e., in January 2022.

