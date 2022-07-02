Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Friday wherein he expressed his gratitude to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving him the top post for the sake of the state's development. Eknath Shinde remarked that the BJP had sent a 'positive message' to the people of the country by choosing him, an ordinary Shiv Sainik, for the post despite having a larger number of elected MLAs.

"I would like to thank the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. They have a larger number of MLAs, yet they supported me for the Chief Minister post. Several would claim that to attain power, BJP tries to break governments, but today a good message has been sent across the country that despite having a larger majority, they decided to back someone like me, a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray ji as the Chief Minister, just so that the state gets developed," said Shinde.

He added, "They did this so that Maharashtra goes forward, the common people, who in their hearts desire development, that happens. For this, I am sitting here, and I express my gratitude to the BJP."

Big political twist in Maharashtra

In a massive political twist after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday. Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government was instrumental in its downfall as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. After reaching Mumbai in the afternoon from Goa, he went straight to the residence of Devendra Fadnavis who was tipped to be the CM and they left for the Raj Bhavan together.

After formally staking a claim to form the new government, Devendra Fadnavis told the media in a briefing that BJP has decided to back Shinde as the CM. Moreover, he clarified that he will stay out of the government. Making a U-turn later, he agreed to become the Deputy CM after the BJP leadership issued a directive.

Meanwhile, Thackeray has removed Shinde as a Shiv Sena leader, amid the latter assuming the position of Chief Minister of Maharashtra over alleged 'anti-party activities'.