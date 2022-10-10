Eknath Shinde Has Emphatic Response To Being Handed 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' Party Name

'Finally the victory of the Hindutva views of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray...' said Eknath Shinde in his first reaction after the notification of the Election Commission on Monday, October 10. In the notification, the Commission said that the Shinde camp will fight under the name of 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'. However, the camp has not been allotted any symbol, and has been asked to submit a fresh list comprising three preferences.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction will be called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and its symbol will be a flaming torch. This is with regards to the by-elections in the Andheri East constituency, which is sans an MLA following the passing away of Ramesh Latke on May 11. The election is scheduled for November 3.

"Finally the victory of the strong Hindutva views of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. We are the inheritors of Balasaheb's thoughts...," wrote Shinde in a post on Twitter.

The 'bow & arrow' tussle

The tussle over the poll symbol started after Uddhav Thackeray group decided to field Rutuja Latke, widow of MLA Ramesh Latke. The Shinde camp, on the other hand, decided to project Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for the bypoll.

Eknath Shinde moved an application before the Election Commission, citing the affidavits filed by his group, as against none by the Uddhav camp. He claimed that it 'makes it clear that the Respondent does not have the support of the majority members of the SSPP', and urged the authority for the 'urgent hearing and final disposal' of the petition revolving around the usage of the 'bow & arrow' symbol, keeping in mind the Andheri East by-polls.

Thereafter, the Election Commission asked Uddhav's camp to respond to Shinde's claim on the symbol. In its response, the Uddhav camp blamed Shinde for 'short-circuiting' the process and said that the by-election in Andheri is being used as a garb to put pressure on the speedy verdict on the symbol issue.

Through a notification dated October 8, the EC said that neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow', reserved for 'Shiv Sena', in the by-elections.