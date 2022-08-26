Eknath Shinde Hits Back At Uddhav; 'Taken Contract To Take Forward Balasaheb's Ideology'

After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray described Eknath Shinde as a "contractual Chief Minister", the Maharashtra CM hit back at him in the Assembly on Thursday. Justifying his move to rebel, Shinde maintained that he was only taking forward the 'Hindutva' ideology of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Taking an indirect swipe at the Shiv Sena chief, the Maharashtra CM stressed that he would prefer to be a "contractual CM" rather than forming an alliance with ideologically opposed parties like NCP and Congress.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde remarked, "We didn't betray the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. During elections, Balasaheb would say that Congress and NCP are our enemies. Don't ally with them. I will shut Shiv Sena if I have to ally with them. We were elected in an alliance with BJP after putting the photo of Balasaheb and Modi. We got a full majority. Who betrayed Balasaheb's ideology by forming an unnatural alliance? We are taking his ideology forward."

"Today, I was referred to as a contractual CM. When (Narayan) Rane Saheb said something in a speech or press conference, you put him in jail. You didn't let a Union Minister eat. You directly threw him in jail. Why? Because he used abusive words for the CM. I am sitting here as per the country's Constitution, rules and law. We are sitting here after having proved our majority. Otherwise, the court would have removed us," he added.

"Yes, I am a contractual CM. I have taken a contract for the development of Maharashtra. I have taken a contract to make Maharashtra prosperous. I have taken a contract to ensure justice for the poor and wipe their tears. I have taken a contract to take the ideology of Balasaheb forward. I would rather be a contractual CM than sitting with ideologically opposed people," the Shiv Sena leader elaborated.

Change of guard in Maharashtra

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM.