Eknath Shinde Is Now Shiv Sena Chief; Forms Committee To Take Action Against Rebels

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was named the Shiv Sena chief at the party's first National Executive meeting on Tuesday after the Election Commission of India recognised the Shinde faction as the real "Shiv Sena".

Speaking to reporters after Shiv Sena's National Executive meeting, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Tuesday said, "Today we held a meeting under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde will be the chief of our Shiv Sena party. We accept him as the leader of Shiv Sena."

'Action will be taken against those who speak against party': Uday Samant

The Shiv Sena leader said that a disciplinary committee has been formed under Cabinet Minister Dada Bhuse which will ensure the smooth functioning of the party and will take action against party leaders who act against the party lines.

"A Committee has been formed for those who speak against the party, also necessary actions will be taken on them, cabinet minister Dada Bhuse will head the committee," Samant told ANI.

He also asserted that there will be no compromise in following the ideology of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. "Today, we have decided that there will be no compromise in following the ideology of the late Balasaheb Thackeray who formed ‘Shiv Sena’," he said.

At the National Executive meeting on Tuesday, Samant said, a resolution was passed demanding a posthumous Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Another resolution passed at the meeting demanded the inclusion of Sambhaji Maharaj, Veermata Jijabai and Ahilyabai Holkar in the list of "national personalities".