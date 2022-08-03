Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Govt Scraps MVA-implemented BMC Ward Delimitation Process

The Maharashtra government on August 3 scrapped the demarcation and delimitation of civic wards in Mumbai done by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, according to sources. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now have only 227 wards.

During the MVA government reign, the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC had increased the number of civic wards from 227 to 236 by merging, splitting and redrawing boundaries. Last week, the civic body also conducted a lottery for deciding reserved seats in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and other categories ahead of the civic polls which are due this year.

Post the decision, BMC will now have only 227 wards and elections in future will take place considering 227 wards.

On August 2, a delegation of Congress leaders met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded to scrap the delimitation of Civic wards in Mumbai.

Without naming Shiv Sena, Congress leader Milind Deora said that it was "immoral" and against the Constitution of India to undertake delimitation and demarcation of wards for the benefit of one party.

"So for free and fair polls, we met Fadnavis ji and demanded that the delimitation and demarcation of wards be scrapped," he said.

Security of Shinde faction MLAs increased

During the cabinet meeting, the attack on Shinde faction MLA Uday Samant was also discussed. Necessary directions have been given to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra in this regard. Security of Shinde faction MLAs has also been increased.

A group of unidentified persons had attacked Samant's car at a signal in the Katraj area of Pune on August 2. Clips show a mob trying to surround Samant's vehicle and shouting slogans circulated on social media.

Image: Republic World