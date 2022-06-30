Eknath Shinde-led Rebel Camp Likely To Approach EC To Stake Claim Over Shiv Sena: Sources

Seeking to form the next government in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde faction is likely to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) today. According to the sources, the rebel camp will send a letter to EC to stake a claim over Shiv Sena and is willing to fight legally for the same in the Supreme Court. The rebellion by Eknath Shinde and the 50 dissident MLAs in his support caused political turmoil in the ruling Shiv Sena and the ultimate collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

After eight days of tussle, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday evening when the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test.

Fadnavis, Shinde to stake claim for govt formation today?

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV has learned that Fadnavis and Shinde will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake a claim for government formation. Moreover, on July 1, the two leaders will take oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively, sources revealed. Other Ministers will be sworn in later.

Speaking to the media, while heading to the airport in Panaji, Shinde revealed, "Rest of the (rebel) MLAs are still here in Goa but I am going to Mumbai today."

Earlier today, Shinde announced that discussions with BJP on ministerial posts in the new Maharashtra government will take place soon. Taking to Twitter, the Thane leader asserted that his focus would remain on the overall development of Maharashtra following the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state CM in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. During the address, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, celebrations erupted in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp. State wing chief Chandrakant Patil said that the former state CM Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action.

