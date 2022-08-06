Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Trounces Uddhav Thackeray In Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Polls

In a big blow for Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction won more seats than his group in the Gram Panchayat polls. A total of 271 Gram Panchayats in 62 talukas- Nashik (40), Dhule (52), Jalgaon (24), Ahmednagar (15), Pune (19), Solapur (25), Satara (10), Sangli (1), Aurangabad (16), Jalna (28), Beed(13), Latur (9), Osmanabad (11), Parbhani (3) and Buldhana (5) went to the polls on Thursday. BJP which is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra wrested control of the maximum number of Gram Panchayats.

The strength of the Shinde camp was evident from its performance in Shiv Sena's bastion of Aurangabad where it won 10 out of 15 Gram Panchayats. Meanwhile, NCP swept the Pune district by winning 11 out of 19 Gram Panchayats as against BJP which could bag only 2 Gram Panchayats. Commenting on the result, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis thanked state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, party workers and CM Eknath Shinde.

Devendra Fadnavis affirmed, "Even in the Gram Panchayat elections, BJP is the number 1 party! The voters of the state ensured huge success for BJP and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde. Thank you very much! Heartfelt congratulations to BJP state president Chandrakant Dada Patil and every worker."

Here are the Gram Panchayats won by each party:

BJP– 82

NCP– 53

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)– 40

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction)– 27

Congress– 22

Others- 47

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM. The Shinde camp has also asked EC to recognise it as the 'real Shiv Sena'.