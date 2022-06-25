Eknath Shinde Made Whirlwind Overnight Trip To Vadodara, Met BJP Netas: Sources

As rebel MLAs continue to be housed at Guwahati's Radisson Blu hotel, Republic Media Network learnt of the VIP movement at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport during the wee hours of June 24. Sources said that a chartered flight took off at 11:30 pm and landed back at 6:00 am at the Guwahati-based airport. Eknath Shinde was onboard the flight, sources further said, adding that the leader of the rebel faction held a meeting with a top Bharatiya Janata Party leader. All legal routes are being looked into.

When asked about the same from the Shinde camp, spokesperson Deepak Kaserkar told Republic Media Network, "He had dinner with me at night. Also, breakfast with me in the morning...So, I don't really know what you are talking about...But yes, the last time we talked, he did tell me that he is embroiled in some legal tussle and has been taking advice on the same."

Sources say that the camp is in touch with BJP, and they are together pondering over the legal aspects of a breakaway with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, and joining hands thereafter.

Notices sent to Shinde camp MLAs

Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs- Eknath Shinde, Chiman Rao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve. Sixteen MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been served disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27.

With regard to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal's notice, Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs held a three-hour-long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions, sources further informed.

The camp even moved a no-confidence motion against Zirwal, which was rejected. This decision was taken as the rebel Shiv Sena camp's letter giving notice for the removal of the Deputy Speaker was sent via a random email address. Moreover, none of the MLAs who were signatories to the letter submitted it to the office, and it did not have any original signatures, as per sources in the Vidhan Sabha.

Image: PTI