Eknath Shinde Meets Legal Experts In Guwahati As Uddhav Seeks Disqualification Of 16 MLAs

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde had a three-hour long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions in place amid the fast-paced political developments unfolding after over 38 Shiv Sena MLAs have now parted ways with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Following the meeting, Shinde returned to the hotel and after sharing with the MLAs about his dialogue with the expert, he will further hold wide-ranging consultations with the MLAs at the hotel, highly-placed sources told Republic Media Network.

Deputy speaker accepted application by Shiv Sena to disqualify MLAs

It's important to note that Shiv Sena's legal team reached the legislative assembly demanding the disqualification of 12 of the dissident Shiv Sena MLAs over breaching party discipline by skipping the meeting called by the party on June 22. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stated that some MLAs gave explanations while some didn't respond to why they were absent from the party meeting on two occasions on June 22.

"We had called for two meetings on June 22 and a whip was issued by Sunil Prabhu. These MLAs were given notices and asked why they were not present. Some gave explanations, but they may be real or fake. Hence, we have sought their disqualification,” Sawant said.

Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of dissident MLAs

Shiv Sena on June 24 demanded disqualification of four more legislators including Chiman Rao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar and Ramesh Bornare. A day earlier, Sena submitted an application to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking the disqualification of 12 legislators- Eknath Shinde, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve. However, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs (2/3rd) of the party asked for the continuation of Eknath Shinde to be the legislative party chief and appointing Gogawale as the new Chief Whip.

