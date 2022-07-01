Hours after being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde travelled to Goa on Thursday night to meet all the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping there in support of him. Upon arrival, Shinde received a rousing welcome from his supporters as well as Goa CM Pramod Sawant at a five-star hotel in Dona Paula.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Eknath Shinde was seen joining the MLAs in paying floral tributes to late former CM Vasantrao Naik on his birth anniversary.

Shortly after the gathering, Shinde headed back to Mumbai to hold a key meeting with the State Disaster Management department.

On Thursday evening, Shiv Sena MLAs burst into celebration when Thane strongman Eknath Shinde was named the Chief Minister in an unexpected turn of events. Some of them gathered in the hotel lobby where a big TV screen was installed, and began dancing after receiving the news.

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Days after launching a rebellion against the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday was announced as the next CM, while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy chief minister. Just 24 hours after the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, both of them were administered the oath of office by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

A four-time MLA, Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district. Notably, Fadnavis took over as the Dy CM after speaking to party president JP Nadda.

Moments before the swearing-in, he took to Twitter and said, "I will follow the orders of the party as an honest worker. The order of the party that took me to the topmost position, is paramount to me."

The special Assembly session which was supposed to commence on July 2 has been pushed forward to July 3. Now, the Assembly Speaker will be elected on Sunday, July 3, and the vote of confidence shall take place on July 4.