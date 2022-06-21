'Eknath Shinde Old Friend, Knows Why Sena Left BJP': Sanjay Raut's Olive Branch To Rebels

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday responded to the political crisis being witnessed in Maharashtra and stated that his party is trying its best to establish communication with disgruntled leader Eknath Shinde. He said that two representatives of the party Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak went to Surat and had a meeting with him and the message will be further conveyed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. On being asked about Shinde's demand for a Shiv Sena-BJP tie-up, Raut said he is well aware of why the alliance with the saffron party was broken.

"Our party members went to Surat and had a word with Eknath Shinde. He is our very old friend and we have had really good relations with him. We are trying from our side to establish communication with Eknath Shinde. He has some issues which were earlier today discussed with Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak and they will be conveyed to Uddhav Thackeray". "Everybody knows why we had to break our alliance with BJP. Eknath Shinde was also one of the witnesses. This party does not run on terms and conditions. We are ready to face everything," Raut said.

Mumbai | Two of our people went there (Surat). Talks happened with Eknath Shinde. He is our old friend...Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the political situation in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/GOaDT7frrZ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Rebel Eknath Shinde Insists On Shiv Sena-BJP Tie-up

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, one of the two Envoys of CM revealed that they had a meeting with Eknath Shinde for 1.5 hours in Surat and made him speak to Uddhav Thackeray on the phone where he sought more time to make a future decision. He also expressed his anger over the protest that is being carried out against him in Maharashtra as he has still not resigned from the party.

"Our meeting with Shinde lasted for 1.5 hours. We made Shinde speak to Thackeray. The conversation was for about 14 to 15 min, during which Shinde fumed that we came all the way to meet him here in Surat but back in Mumbai, there were slogans being raised against him, and his posters were being torn and burnt because of what was being shown, despite him not leaving the Shiv Sena. Shinde asked for more time from CM Uddhav to decide his future course of action and he was assured that his concern would be taken care of," one of the CM's envoys told Republic TV.

Sources also said that Eknath Shinde who is leading the Shiv Sena rebels reiterated his demand that Shiv Sena should form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Shinde purportedly demanded that Shiv Sena must break the MVA alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party as it has weakened the party's 'Hindutva' ideology. He added that the only way to get the Hindutva ideology back is by joining hands with BJP. Other rebel MLAs present in Surat also stand firm with Shinde's demand.

It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of the internal rebellion, Eknath Shinde has been removed as Shiv Sena's legislative group leader for the Maharashtra Assembly. The decision has been taken after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In place of Shinde, Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed as Sena's Legislative group leader of the Maharashtra assembly.

Political flux in Maharashtra

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In a damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called an emergency meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders amid the possible fallout.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Pawar said he was hopeful that a solution to the present political crisis in Maharashtra was on the cards. Claiming that there is no internal conflict in the MVA alliance, the NCP supremo said, "Shiv Sena has the responsibility of the CM and the deputy CM is from NCP. It is Shiv Sena's internal issue (Eknath Shinde going to Surat). We will be with Shiv Sena."

The BJP has also refuted having any hand in the political crisis. So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil affirmed. However, he added that 'anything can happen in politics at any time.'

(Image: ANI/Twitter-@MieknathShinde)