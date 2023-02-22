Eknath Shinde On Supreme Court Refusal To Stay EC Order: Uddhav Camp's Plea Rejected

Eknath Shinde, reacting to the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the Election Commission decision awarding the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Maharashtra CM faction, said the top court has rejected Uddhav Thackeray camp's plea. "The rival faction had demanded a status quo on the order of the Election Commission. But Supreme Court refused to stay Election Commission's order. A further hearing will be done and a decision will be taken. Their plea has been rejected by SC."

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale welcomed the apex court's decision. "Supreme Court today rejected Uddhav Thackeray faction’s plea for stay on EC’s order of Shiv Sena’s name and symbol. It ordered Shiv Sena is free to decide on the party’s internal matters. Court will rehear the matter after two weeks after submission of arguments," he said.

Uddhav vs Shinde: SC refuses to stay EC's order

The Supreme Court refused to stay EC's order and issued notice to the Shinde-led bloc on the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray group challenging the poll body's decision.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, took note of submissions of Kapil Sibal, appearing for Thackeray, and sought Shiv Sena's response.

The counsel for the Shinde faction told the apex court it will not issue any whip or initiate the process to disqualify the lawmakers of the Thackeray faction in the meantime.

"All right, issue notice. The counter affidavit will be filed within two weeks," the bench said. While issuing the notice, the bench, however, declined to stay EC's decision, saying it cannot be done without hearing the other side.

Challenging EC's decision, Thackeray stated the poll panel's decision was erroneous and said, "the entire edifice of the impugned order is based on the purported legislative majority of the Respondent (Shinde) which is an issue to be determined by the top court in the Constitution Bench."

The plea said EC failed to consider that the Thackeray camp enjoys a majority in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha. "In these circumstances, it is respectfully submitted that the legislative majority test cannot be the test which can be applied for the purposes of determination of the present dispute," it added.