Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said that the people of Maharashtra didn't expect a minister associated with the Uddhav Thackeray government to have connections with Dawood Ibrahim, who conducted bomb blasts in Mumbai.

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Nawab Malik who is currently in jail in a case pertaining to the breach of money laundering act after ED alleged he usurped a prime property in Kurla worth Rs 300 crore in connivance with Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar.

#LIVE | Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. At this point there was an expectation from people of Maharashtra that Dawood, who conducts bomb blasts in Mumbai - those linked with him, would not find association: @mieknathshinde, Maharashtra CM https://t.co/vaVWG8hBFj pic.twitter.com/pkJ8WV17ft — Republic (@republic) July 1, 2022

The newly appointed Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said, "Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. At this point there was an expectation from people of Maharashtra that Dawood, who conducts bomb blasts in Mumbai - those linked with him, would not find association."

Nawab Malik's arrest in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik on February 23, alleging the minister had violated the provisions of the PMLA. ED alleged Nawab Malik had usurped a prime property in Kurla worth Rs 300 crore through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members and it was done in collusion with Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

In a striking observation, the special PMLA court found there are credible grounds to believe the accusations are well founded under PMLA.

